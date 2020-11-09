Winds from Eta close both spans of Sunshine Skyway Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Strong winds from Tropical Storm Eta have closed both spans of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Monday morning.

The bridge closed shortly before 5 a.m., and will remain closed until the weather calms. The Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use alternate routes.

Tropical Storm Eta is about 65 miles off the coast of Naples, Florida, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and dangerous storm surge over portions of South Florida and The Florida Keys.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island,

Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New

Providence

Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Anna Maria

Island

Island Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including

Florida Bay

Florida Bay Lake Okeechobee

