TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are still some closures in Tampa Bay in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but many area bridges are open following the storm.

The hurricane, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday, brought strong winds, heavy rain and some flooding and widespread power outages to the area.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which links Pinellas and Manatee counties, is still closed in both directions as of 10 a.m. due to the high winds. The span typically closes when wind gusts top 40 mph.

The bridge is expected to reopen once weather conditions improve.

Access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands reopened Wednesday.

The City of Sarasota said the Siesta and John Ringling Causeway bridges remain closed Thursday morning, and told residents to stay tune for more updates.

Here is a list of major bridges that are closed as of this writing.

CLOSED

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge remains closed in both directions

Siesta Bridge

John Ringling Causeway

Here is a list of bridges that are open.

OPEN