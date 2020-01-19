Water main break impacting traffic on Memorial Highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A water main break is causing big traffic problems on Memorial Highway, and it could be a while before there is any relief.

The Tampa Water Department said the highway is now closed between Town ‘n’ Country Boulevard and Normandy Drive.

Crews began repairing the water main Saturday and business owners aren’t happy.

“A lot of people support us, but it definitely hurts us in making potential new clients,” said Kevin Corado, the owner of Tampa Barbers. “It has affected us in the way of slowing down traffic so I’m just hoping that they can fix it as soon as possible so we can get back to business.”

For some, it’s stopping business from going out.

“There’s no way that delivery can pick up the food or the customer can drive in here into the plaza. There is no other way for them to get in,” said Art Gorngpratum, who owns Thai Sa-Moot restaurant. “Because the big main water here is busted we have no water. If we have no water, we can’t cook. So this impacts our business really bad.”

Monday is a federal holiday, so that might ease some congestion for morning commuters.

The water department hopes to complete the repairs by Tuesday around 5 p.m., but it’s scheduled to rain Sunday, which could cause some delays.

