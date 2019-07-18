Live Now
Water main break affecting traffic on Waters Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – City crews are working to repair a wastewater main break on West Waters Avenue.

The break was discovered Thursday, just west of Hanley Road.

It’s unclear how homes and businesses have been affected.

One westbound lane of West Waters Avenue will be closed until further notice.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this sitaution.

