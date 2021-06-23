Vehicles crash in front yard of Ruskin home; at least 1 dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person has died after two vehicles crashed in the front yard of a home in Ruskin early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 500 block of College Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m.

News Channel 8 was at the scene and saw two vehicles in the front yard of a home. One had flipped over on its side, and the other had its front end completely smashed and mangled.

It’s still unclear what led to the crash or how many victims were involved, but at least one person has died.

This story is developing and will be updated.

