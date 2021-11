TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for what is sure to be another busy holiday season. This year though, something new. Advanced technology the postal service says will get your packages where they need to go -- on time.

The Ybor City Package Support Annex is one of 45 annexes opened across the country to help with the massive amount of mail on its way out. More buildings, means the need for more employees. While the postal service has struggled with that in the past, now, the robots are being brought in to save Christmas.