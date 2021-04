TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Delays are building on Interstate 4 Wednesday morning after a garbage truck fire on the Interstate 75 northbound ramp onto the interstate.

It appears a garbage truck dumped trash on the roadway, which caught fire. There is no word on injuries, but it appears everyone is okay. Eagle 8 was over the scene.

The fire is out, but the ramp remains closed, and delays are building.

This story is developing and will be updated.