TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle fire is causing delays on the Howard Frankland Bridge Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire shortly after noon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near mile marker 34.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone is hurt.

The right lanes are blocked at this time.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.