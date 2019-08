SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A vehicle fire has shut down a portion of I-75 in Sarasota.

Two southbound lanes are closed before Laurel Road due to the fire. There are delays, but traffic is moving.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo recommends using Tamiami Trial as a detour.

“You can exit at 681 from the interstate,” Meredyth said.

