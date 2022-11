TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to two incidents on Interstate 75 around Sun City Center and Ruskin.

There was a deadly crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 240. A vehicle caught fire a short distance away, in the southbound lanes at mile marker 243.

There is no word on what led to either incident. News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

All southbound lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers should seek alternate routes.