TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A vehicle burst into flames on Interstate 75 on Monday, snarling traffic for early morning commuters.

Traffic cameras captured the vehicle as it caught fire in the southbound lanes, just before the Interstate 4 exit.

There is no word on injuries, but WFLA Meredyth Censullo said it appeared the driver escaped.

The crash blocked all but the inside lane of the roadway, but it appears traffic is moving smoothly at this time.

