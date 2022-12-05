TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida is looking for drivers to participate in a study on carpooling.

The RideFlag mobile app can detect how many people are in a car and rewards drivers for carpooling.

USF has partnered with the National Institute for Congestion Reduction to test out the app on Interstate 275 and portions of I-95 in South Florida.

“We’re never going to be able to build our way out of traffic congestion. We need to use the entire toolbox of strategies to deal with traffic congestion and help people get to wherever it is they need to go quickly and safely,” said Sara Hendricks, a senior research associate at the center.

Hendricks said in addition to relieving congestion, carpooling could benefit the environment, reduce parking issues and lessen the wear and tear on infrastructure.

Those who participate in the study will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. They’ll need to download the app and take one validated carpool ride on I-275 from Bearss Avenue to Westshore Boulevard. Drivers will get a $5 gift card for additional rides, but no more than $190.

To sign up for the study or learn more, visit the NICR’s website.