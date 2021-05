CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was fatally struck by a car while crossing U.S. 19 in Clearwater Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 1:50 a.m. on Highway 19 near 62nd Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 40-year-old was crossing the southbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a sedan.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Lanes along U.S. 19 reopened hours later.