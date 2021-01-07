LIVE NOW /
Truck hangs off barrier after crash on I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash left a pickup truck dangling over the edge of Interstate 4 in Tampa Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred shortly after midnight.

Troopers said the truck had hit a concrete barrier and wound up hanging over the edge of the highway.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

