TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in front of Braden River High School Tuesday morning.

The incident, which occurred on the first day of class, is affecting traffic in the area of State Road 70 and Caruso Road.

There is no word on injuries.

WFLA’s Deanne King says drivers can use 68th Street as a detour.

This story is developing and will be updated.