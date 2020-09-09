Traffic experts study intersection after crash kills 3 in Westchase

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a growing memorial at the intersection of Sheldon Rd. and W. Linebaugh Ave. where three people were killed early Tuesday morning; all young, ranging in age from 18 to 22-years-old.

The horrible accident Tuesday ejected three people in one car, killing all of them. They were identified as 20-year-old Troy Kinney, 22-year-old Tribizael Santiago, and 18-year-old Aliyah Rodriguez.

Another person was taken to the hospital.

“It’s sad you know. Three innocent lives were taken. God knew he needed angels. That’s what it was. It’s hard out here right now. He needed help fighting this battle. He took them for a reason, you know what I’m saying,” said Ruben Aguyo, a friend of Kinney.

Sheldon Road, where the accident happened Tuesday, is one of the eight most dangerous roadways in Hillsborough County. In the past five years there have been more than 900 crashes on Sheldon Road between Waters Avenue and Hillsborough Avenue.

If you look at the sheriff’s office’s accident map and search for the top ten accident locations, you’ll see that Sheldon Road at West Linebaugh Avenue was No. 1 in September with six accidents, only nine days into the month.

The Hillsborough County Metropolitan Planning Organization is studying the roadway.

The MPO says over 70 percent of serious accidents on Sheldon Road occur during non-peak commuter hours.

“There’s less people on the road therefore the drivers feel they can drive faster so what we’re noticing is that the fatalities have increased,” said Lisa Silva with the MPO.

The MPO has continued to study the road and has some recommendations to improve safety.

