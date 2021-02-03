Traffic alert: Super Bowl LV to shut down roads in Tampa this week

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – As the City of Tampa prepares for Super Bowl LV, many roads are shut down and will remain close until after Super Bowl Sunday.

The following roads/lanes in Tampa will be closed for Super Bowl-related activities from Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.:

Eastside curbside lane on South Tampa Street between East Jackson Street and East Whiting Street

Westbound lane on East Whiting Street from South Franklin Street to South Tampa Street

Lane shifts on East Jackson Street between South Tampa Street and South Florida Avenue

The City of Tampa says South Franklin Street, Harbour Island Bridge, Water Street, South Morgan Street and South Florida Avenue will remain open to normal traffic patterns.

Closer to Raymond James Stadium, the Florida Department of Transportation is shutting down Dale Mabry Highway in both directions from MLK Boulevard to Columbus/Boy Scout Boulevard. That closure starts Saturday at 5 p.m. It will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Super Bowl LV Experience Road Closures

For those headed out to the Super Bowl LV Experience, the following roads/lanes will be closed until midnight on Thursday, Feb. 11:

North Boulevard between West Main Street and West Cypress Street

West Gasparilla Plaza between West Cass Street and North Ashley Drive

West Laurel Street between North Boulevard and Doyle Carlton Drive

Barricades and signs will be in place to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution while driving in the area. The city says modifications may be necessary during the closure.

For people looking to head to Ybor City there will be nightly closures and traffic recommendations in place starting Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m.:

On-street parking spaces on East 7 th Avenue will be closed between North 15 th and 21 st Streets

Avenue will be closed between North 15 and 21 Streets On-street parking spaces will be closed on North 15 th and North 17 th to 20 th Streets between East 6 th and 8 th Avenues

and North 17 to 20 Streets between East 6 and 8 Avenues No access will be allowed onto East 7th Avenue between North 15th and 20th Streets.

Pick-up and drop-off activities, including rideshare, are encouraged on North 15th and North 17th to 20th Streets

The traffic modifications are being made to allow for better social distancing and to facilitate public safety. Barricades, signs and traffic control officers will be in place to direct traffic flow.

The end of nightly closures and a return to normal traffic patterns are expected by 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

You can find more information on Super Bowl road closures on the City of Tampa website.