LIVE: Large truck fire closes I-75 SB in Brooksville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a tractor-trailer fire on I-75 in Hernando County.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 300 in Brooksville.

There is no word on injuries.

The incident shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate. One northbound lane has since reopened.

Traffic was being diverted to State Road 50. Motorists can head north or south on McKethan Road or use U.S. 301 as a detour.

This story is developing and will be updated.

