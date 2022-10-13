TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A truck hauling oxygen and propane tanks rolled over on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, closing a stretch of the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at River Road. The fuel tanks were damaged, but it’s unclear if any fuel spilled onto the road.

There is no word on injuries.

The northbound lanes are open. The Highway Patrol said those traveling southbound can exit at Jacaranda Boulevard and get back onto the interstate at the River Road entrance ramp.