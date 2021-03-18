Tampa man seriously hurt after car goes off I-75, hits sign, trees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver suffered serious injuries after his car went off Interstate 275 Thursday morning and hit a speed limit sign and some trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, a 45-year-old from Tampa, had been traveling at a high rate of speed in the inside northbound lane when he lost control of the vehicle, went onto the shoulder and hit a speed limit sign before colliding with several trees.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The crash was affecting northbound traffic on the interstate, but all lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.