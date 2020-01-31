Suncoast Parkway goes cashless Friday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular Tampa Bay toll road is making a big change to keep traffic moving.

The Suncoast Parkway is going cashless starting at 7 p.m. Friday night.

This means drivers will need to have a Sunpass transponder. Otherwise, a camera will take a photo of your license plate and send you a bill.

Drivers will be able to travel through the entire north-south expressway without stopping once the cashless system is activated throughout all Suncoast plazas. Demolition of the toll booths is expected to take place at a later date.

The Veterans and Selmon Expressways had previously eliminated cash toll collections.

If you don’t have a Sunpass transponder, they cost about five bucks at most stores in Tampa Bay.

