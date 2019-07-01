Study ranks Florida drivers among the worst

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY FEB. 20 AND THEREAFTER ** Traffic moves along SR-60 during rush hour Friday afternoon Feb. 11, 2005, in Brandon, Fla. Florida’s is the nation’s third fastest growing state with a population of 17.4 million. And growing just as fast are concerns with overcrowded roads and schools and taxed water and sewer […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another ranking to start off another week, although being ranked one states with the worst drivers is less than flattering.

SmartAsset, a consumer website, ranked Florida as the 4th worst state when it comes to poor drivers, tied with Nevada and Texas.

SmartAsset used four metrics to find the states with the worst drivers in the country.

Using the percentage of drivers who are insured, the number of driving under the influence (DUI) arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100,000 vehicle miles driven and how often residents google terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket,” the website found Florida has the lowest percentage of insured drivers on the road, at 73.30 percent.

The DUI rate is the eighth-lowest in the country at 2.17 incidents per 1,000 drivers, but Florida has the 11th highest rate of searches for traffic-related tickets.

The Sunshine State also has one of the highest fatality rates per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

The top three state with the worst drivers, as determined by SmartAsset, are Mississippi, Alabama and California.