Study: Crashes down on Tampa roads during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus is making Tampa’s riskiest roads safer, according to a new study but INRIX. Research from the traffic analysis company shows crashes in Tampa Bay are down 19% from the same time in 2019.

The analysis ranks Tampa 21st among the top 25 U.S. metro areas for having the largest drop in crashes from pandemic related restrictions. According to the study Tampa’s riskiest hotspot for crashes is on Interstate 4 at Interstate 75.

The information gathered shows the top collision corridor in Tampa is Interstate 275. There has been a 26% dip in collisions on the interstate since 2019.

According to research, even though there are fewer cars on road, the ones that are have been going faster. Speeding in Tampa Bay is up at least 16%.

