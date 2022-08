TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge reopened as planned on Tuesday morning.

All southbound lanes were closed from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday to allow crews to install overhead signs for the Gateway Expressway project.

The Gateway Expressway is a toll road under construction that will connect U.S. Highway 19 and the Bayside Bridge to Interstate 275.

The $598 million is expected to be completed later this year.