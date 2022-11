TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed in both directions due to windy conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The bridge, which connects Pinellas and Manatee counties, typically closes when wind speeds reach 40 mph or higher. Winds are now at 50 mph.

The bridge will stay closed until the inclement weather subsides.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes to go north and south, and use caution.