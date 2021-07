TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A serious crash is affecting traffic on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in front of a Winghouse in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19, south of Alderman Road.

Police said two people were rushed to area hospitals as trauma alerts.

Only one southbound lane is open at this time. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.