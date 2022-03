TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A serious crash is affecting traffic along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Clewis Avenue.

There is no word on what led to the wreck or how many people were injured.

Police have blocked off the eastbound lanes of MLK at Coconut Palms Drive.

This story is developing and will be updated.