TAMPA (WFLA) — At least one person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-75 in Tampa Monday morning.
All lanes of the interstate were shut down near Fowler Avenue after the crash, which appeared to involve a car and a semi-truck. The crash caused quite a backup on the interstate.
A medical helicopter landed on the roadway to assist in transportation of any crash victims. It left the scene around 5:15 a.m.
At least one person was seen transported from the crash, but the total amount of individuals injured has not been released yet.
LATEST STORIES:
- Search suspended for 4-year-old boy swept out to sea with dad and sister
- Serious crash shuts down NB lanes of I-75 in Tampa
- 1 dead in Pinellas County house fire
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near-record heat continues
- Polk Co. Schools superintendent dispells ‘threats’ over firing of teachers attending rally