Serious crash shuts down NB lanes of I-75 in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — At least one person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-75 in Tampa Monday morning.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down near Fowler Avenue after the crash, which appeared to involve a car and a semi-truck. The crash caused quite a backup on the interstate.

A medical helicopter landed on the roadway to assist in transportation of any crash victims. It left the scene around 5:15 a.m.

At least one person was seen transported from the crash, but the total amount of individuals injured has not been released yet.

