Serious crash closes part of US 41 in Lutz

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has responded to a serious crash on US 41 in Lutz.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at the intersection of US 41 and Glory Road, which is near County Line Road.

There is no word on injuries.

Drivers can use Dale Mabry Highway as a detour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

