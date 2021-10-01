Serious crash closes part of Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The westbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard will be closed for several hours as police investigate a crash with serious injuries.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Kennedy and Sterling Avenue. It’s unclear how many people were injured. At least one person was seriously hurt.

The westbound lanes of Kennedy are closed between Himes Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway until further notice. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

