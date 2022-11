TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash involving a semi-truck is affecting westbound traffic on Interstate 4 in Tampa Tuesday morning.

There is no word on what led to the wreck, which happened at about 1 a.m. near the Interstate 75 interchange. It appears a semi-truck was involved, and overturned.

Troopers have blocked off all but one westbound lane for their investigation.

Traffic is moving slowly at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.