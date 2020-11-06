Semi-truck fire closes part of I-275 near Bearss Avenue

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – A fiery crash on Interstate 275 shut down lanes for nearly two hours on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate, just north of Bearss Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded and saw the semi-truck engulfed in flames. A crumpled vehicle could be seen in front of the semi, and was later towed away.

A hazmat team was called into clean up diesel flu that had spilled onto the roadway.

The fire was extinguished, and one person was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The incident was blocking southbound traffic for nearly two hours. Around 3:30 a.m., two lanes reopened and only one lane was closed.

