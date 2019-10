ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-275 in St. Petersburg, snarling traffic for early morning commuters on Friday.

The incident happened near exit 22 around 5 a.m.

It’s unclear if the driver was injured.

The fire was blocking traffic in the northbound lanes of the interstate, but drivers were seen passing by through the left lane.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo says motorists can use I-327 to northbound I-275 as an alternate route.

