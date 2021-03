TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All southbound lanes on a portion of Interstate 275 are closed after a crash involving an overturned semi in Tampa.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 40. There is no word on injuries.

The southbound lanes will be blocked until further notice. Troopers say drivers can use Dale Mabry Highway as a detour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.