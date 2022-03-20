TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Commuters who frequently travel on the Selmon Extension are advised to take an alternative route Monday.

The section of road was closed out of an “abundance of caution,” after engineers found a horizontal strand that had come loose from its anchor inside of the Selmon Extension. As engineers investigated further, they found another steel strand in the same location had become loose, according to a news release.

While engineers said the wires could be maintained and replaced with live traffic overhead, they made the call to close the Extension until more information is gathered.

Gandy Boulevard and the Selmon Expressway will remain open to traffic. Only the Extension will be closed, according to the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA).

Message boards will alert drivers about the closure. THEA said it will continue to update its website as more information is evaluated.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.