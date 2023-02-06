TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is warning drivers who frequent the Howard Franklin Bridge to plan an alternative route Monday night as all southbound lanes of the highway are closed for construction.

According to a tweet from the city, all southbound I-275 lanes will be closed between 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, and 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 for sign structure installation.

All northbound lanes will remain under normal operation.

(City of Tampa)

The closure is part of the Gateway Expressway project which aims to construct two new tolled roadways that will provide direct connections between US 19 and I-275, and the Bayside Bridge (north of 49th Street N) and I-275.

Tr project will also widen I-275 to add a toll lane in each direction along the median next to the existing lanes from south of Gandy Boulevard to 4th Street North.

The project is estimated to cost $595 million and be completed by late 2023.