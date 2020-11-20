Rollover crash snarls traffic on Suncoast Parkway in Brooksville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A rollover crash shut down the northbound lanes of the Suncoast Parkway in Brooksville Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 27-year-old driving a Toyota crashed the vehicle near the exit for Cortez Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m.

He was airlifted to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: