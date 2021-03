PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A rollover crash was affecting traffic on U.S. Highway 19 in Pinellas County.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and 126th Avenue. There was no word on injuries.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of the roadway for a couple hours, but the highway has since reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated.