Rollover crash on I-275 snarling traffic in Tampa

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A rollover crash is snarling traffic during Wednesday morning’s rush hour commute in Tampa.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-275 near the Howard Avenue exit. Traffic camera images from the area show a truck flipped upside down.

Two lanes are blocked while emergency responders work the crash scene. Only the right lane is open. WFLA Traffic Anchor Deanne King reported bumper-to-bumper traffic shortly after 7 a.m.

Authorities have not released any information on what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss