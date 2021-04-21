Rollover crash on I-275 snarling traffic in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A rollover crash is snarling traffic during Wednesday morning’s rush hour commute in Tampa.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-275 near the Howard Avenue exit. Traffic camera images from the area show a truck flipped upside down.

Two lanes are blocked while emergency responders work the crash scene. Only the right lane is open. WFLA Traffic Anchor Deanne King reported bumper-to-bumper traffic shortly after 7 a.m.

Authorities have not released any information on what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.