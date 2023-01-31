TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A rollover crash is causing major delays on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Traffic is stopped due to a crash near the Kennedy Exit. Lanes on both sides of the bridge are blocked.

Traffic cameras in the area show a white car on its side on the southbound side of the bridge. A few other cars are stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. A large trailer also appears to be involved in the crash.

Crews are working to remove the cars from the roadway.

News Channel 8 is working to find out if anyone was hurt in the crash.