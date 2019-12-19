Rollover crash blocks southbound traffic on I-75 near Gibsonton Drive

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious” rollover crash is blocking southbound traffic on I-75 near Gibsonton Drive.

At this time, it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Deputies said all southbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo suggests using U.S. Highway 301 or U.S. Highway 41 as a detour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

