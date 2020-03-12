Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson Blvd

Road Rants

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – PK Murphy emailed to ask about the intersection of Henderson Boulevard and Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

He said, “There’s a stoplight for cars on Henderson turning to eastbound Kennedy. Do drivers have to wait for the light to turn green to turn?”

Yes, you do.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, because northbound Henderson Boulevard runs somewhat parallel to eastbound Kennedy Boulevard, there’s technically not a right turn from northbound Henderson Boulevard, and drivers must wait for the green light. Not doing so is considered running a red light.

The configuration seems to be working. In the past 10 years, crash data indicates there have been zero crashes associated with confusion related to the traffic signal. Because of those statistics, FDOT does not plan to make any changes to the intersection signage or signals.

Send your traffic questions or rants to me at mcensullo@wfla.com.

LATEST ROAD RANTS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Gradual warming continues with little rain in sight

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Gradual warming continues with little rain in sight"

Evan Coronavirus Treatment Hernando Singh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Coronavirus Treatment Hernando Singh"

Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus"

University of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-face classes move online starting March 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "University of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-face classes move online starting March 23"

Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info"

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Charlie Crist on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Charlie Crist on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Ross Spano on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Ross Spano on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Neal Dunn on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Neal Dunn on coronavirus: Full interview"

'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks"

AAA Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "AAA Travel Tips"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss