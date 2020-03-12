Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson Blvd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – PK Murphy emailed to ask about the intersection of Henderson Boulevard and Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

He said, “There’s a stoplight for cars on Henderson turning to eastbound Kennedy. Do drivers have to wait for the light to turn green to turn?”

Yes, you do.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, because northbound Henderson Boulevard runs somewhat parallel to eastbound Kennedy Boulevard, there’s technically not a right turn from northbound Henderson Boulevard, and drivers must wait for the green light. Not doing so is considered running a red light.

The configuration seems to be working. In the past 10 years, crash data indicates there have been zero crashes associated with confusion related to the traffic signal. Because of those statistics, FDOT does not plan to make any changes to the intersection signage or signals.

Send your traffic questions or rants to me at mcensullo@wfla.com.

