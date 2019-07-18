Road Rants: Signs of progress at Brandon intersection

An update on the massive intersection-improvement project underway at Lithia-Pinecrest, Lumsden, Durant, and Bell Shoals roads.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A viewer named Rob contacted me with his Road Rants complaint about a massive project underway where Lithia-Pinecrest Road intersects with Lumsden, Durant, and Bell Shoals roads in Brandon.

Rob writes:

“The intersection is a mess. For the past couple of weeks there’s been no progress, no work done, and no workers present. What’s the status?”

The $10 million project involves adding turn lanes, improving the through lanes to improve capacity, adding bike lanes and crosswalks, and installing enhanced pedestrian safety lighting. There’s also a separate utility-relocation project underway.

Hillsborough County Public Works Director Jim Hudock told me the reasons why drivers might not see crews working on projects like this one include a stipulation by the County that contractors not close travel lanes during the day, coupled with extensive underground utility work.

Hudock says with projects that have a limited space to work in, such as this one, there’s only a certain place where crews can put big pieces of equipment, and it’s usually put back in the same place every night.

Currently, crews are preparing the turn lanes on Lumsden Road on the south side of Lithia-Pinecrest for paving, and a traffic shift is expected in the next couple of weeks. Then, work will begin on Lumsden on the north side of Lithia-Pinecrest Road, and signs of progress may again appear to stall. Don’t worry, they aren’t.

Hudock says the project is scheduled for completion in July, 2020, but right now is ahead of schedule and may be completed sooner.

Also, when I asked about the need for better east-west travel options in southern Hillsborough County, Hudock told me the county’s 10-year plan includes a project to widen Lithia-Pinecrest Road, and a PD&E – Project Development and Environment – study is underway to examine the best options for the corridor. Following the study, the public will have a chance to weigh in on the options on the table prior to a design being drafted.

A project factsheet for the work underway at the Lithia-Pinecrest/Lumsden/Durant/Bell Shoals intersection project is available here.

What’s got you ranting? Send me your traffic and road construction questions or complaints via email at mcensullo@wfla.com or through Facebook.

