Road Rants: Seminole Heights residents fed up with Nebraska Avenue closure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole Heights residents who are fed up with an increase in traffic through the neighborhood, will have to wait a little while for a bit of relief.

Northbound Nebraska Avenue, which has been closed since Jan. 6, won’t reopen for another two and a half weeks.

The closure of the northbound lanes, just south of Hillsborough Avenue, is part of a $9.3 million Florida Department of Transportation project to improve drainage and upgrade traffic signals along Hillsborough Avenue, between Central Avenue and 56th Street. The project began in August 2019 and is expected to finish in late 2020.

FDOT crews are currently replacing drainage pipes under Nebraska Avenue.

Since the work began, residents of Seminole Heights have complained about speeders and clogged traffic on Central Avenue and 15th Street. However, that’s not the alternate route that FDOT established for the project.

FDOT’s detour sends drivers to westbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and northbound Florida Avenue. FDOT says its route keeps drivers on state roads, avoiding local neighborhood roads.

Drivers are urged to use MLK and Florida Avenue until northbound Nebraska Avenue reopens.

At this point, the project is on schedule.

The fact sheet for the Hillsborough Avenue project is available at this link.

