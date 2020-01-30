Road Rants: Is it okay to ‘creep’ into an intersection and wait to turn?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 viewer Phillip in North Port asked a question about what I’m calling “intersection creep.” He asked…

Does Florida law state that when you approach an intersection with a green light, you’re the first in line, you can move out into the intersection and wait to complete your left turn? What if the light turns red while you’re in the intersection? Phillip in North Port

Specifically, Florida statutes don’t address that issue in one law. However, my interpretation of the laws are as follows. I’ll note that I did run my interpretation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the traffic division agrees with the following…

Regarding green lights, Florida law says that drivers facing a green signal or arrow may proceed cautiously into the intersection and complete the turn, as long as you yield the right of way to other vehicles and pedestrians in the intersection or adjacent crosswalks.

Regarding yellow lights, the law states that drivers should not enter the intersection if the signal is yellow.

If you entered the intersection when the light was green, but the light turns yellow, complete your turn. But, keep in mind, you should never block traffic coming from any direction. Doing that is dangerous and against the law.

If you’re interested in reading the Florida statutes regarding traffic signals at intersections, here’s a link to 316.075.

Send me your traffic questions and I’ll get an answer for you. You can reach me at mcensullo@wfla.com or on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.

