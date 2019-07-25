Road Rants: How to report traffic signal issues online

Here's the important information you need to get your complaint addressed quickly

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Stopping for a red light is one thing. Sitting at the same red light through more than one cycle can be downright frustrating!

Light cycles are typically based on population, traffic flow, speed limit and crash history at an intersection. Local governments, through the public works or traffic engineering departments, determine the timing of light cycles.

Sometimes light cycles don’t best represent or benefit traffic flow, and are worth a fresh look by traffic management officials. These days, Tampa Bay area governments provide online reporting tools giving you the opportunity to report traffic signal concerns directly to those in charge. A list of web addresses for reporting signal issues is below. But before you click and rant, make sure you are armed with as much information as possible. Doing so will greatly speed up an investigation into your complaint. Here’s what you should be prepared to provide:

The location of the intersection, or closest cross streets

The direction of travel impacted by the signal problem

The days and times you’ve noticed the issue, for example “Monday through Friday between 7-8 a.m.”

Some websites (see below) include the option to upload a photo or map of the problem area

Hillsborough County: https://service.hillsboroughcounty.org/311/roads-sidewalks/

City of Tampa: https://apps.tampagov.net/appl_customer_service_center/form.asp?strServiceID=323

Pinellas County (includes local jurisdictions): https://seeclickfix.com/pinellas_county?locale=en

Pasco County: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/546/Customer-Service

Polk County: (must send email): https://www.polk-county.net/roads-and-drainage/traffic-engineering-and-operations

City of Lakeland: Create a new inquiry, select “traffic” as the category and “signal problem” as the inquiry type. https://www.lakelandgov.net/citizens-action-center

Manatee County: https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_works/report_an_issue

Sarasota County (includes local jurisdictions): https://seeclickfix.com/sarasota-county?locale=en

Hernando County: https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/public-works/service-request

What’s your Road Rant? Send me an email at mcensullo@wfla.com, or contact me on Facebook or Twitter.

