Road Rants: Hillsborough County’s worst intersections for 2019

TAMPA (WFLA) – Which intersections in Hillsborough County are more prone to accidents?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s monthly record of crashes reveals the top trouble spots, which tend to cluster in three areas: Riverview, the Waters Avenue corridor, and the Fletcher Avenue corridor.

Below are the Sheriff’s Office’s top-five crash locations per month, along with the number of crashes the agency responded to. The severity of each crash, along with the time of day, cause, and weather at the time is not included in HCSO’s count.

The Sheriff’s Office makes this information available on its website, allowing the user to determine the top 10, 25, 50, and 100 intersections for each month.

HCSO’s disclaimer with the crash data is that because information is considered ‘preliminary’ it’s not to be used for comparisons over time.

January 2019

US-301 & Gibsonton Drive (14)

Lumsden Road & Providence Road (14)

Dale Mabry Hwy & Waters Avenue (12)

Big Bend Road & Summerfield Crossing, just east of US-301 (11)

US-301 & Big Bend Road (10)

February 2019

Ehrlich Road & Dale Mabry Hwy (12)

US-301 & Progress Boulevard (11)

Bloomingdale Avenue & Bell Shoals (10)

Waters Avenue & Himes Avenue (10)

Bruce B. Downs Boulevard & 138th Avenue E (10)

March 2019

US-301 & Progress Boulevard (14)

US-301 & Gibsonton Drive (14)

Big Bend Road & Lincoln Road, just west of US-301 (14)

Bloomingdale Avenue & Providence Road (13)

Linebaugh Avenue & Sheldon Road (13)

April 2019

Waters Avenue & Hanley Road (15)

US-301 & Big Bend Road (15)

Bloomingdale Avenue & Gornto Lake Road (12)

Waters Avenue & Sheldon Road (12)

US-301 & Progress Boulevard (11)

May 2019

Waters Avenue & Dale Mabry Highway (16)

Waters Avenue & Anderson Road (15)

Waters Avenue & Hanley Road (14)

Brandon Boulevard & Grand Regency Drive (14)

Fletcher Avenue & Bruce B. Downs Boulevard (12)

June 2019

US-301 & Big Bend Road (18)

US-301 & Gibsonton Drive (14)

Waters Avenue & Dale Mabry Highway (14)

Causeway Boulevard & Providence Lakes Boulevard (12)

Waters Avenue & Hanley Road (10)

July 2019

Memorial Highway/Sheldon Road & Hillsborough Avenue (17)

Bloomingdale Avenue & Providence Road (14)

US-301 & Gibsonton Drive (12)

Waters Avenue & Hanley Road (10)

Fletcher Avenue & Bruce B. Downs Boulevard (9)

August 2019

Causeway Boulevard & Falkenburg Road (21)

US-301 & Big Bend Road (14)

Anderson Road & Gunn Highway (13)

Waters Avenue & Sheldon Road (13)

Waters Avenue & Dale Mabry Highway (12)

September 2019

Bloomingdale Avenue & Bell Shoals Road (15)

Memorial Highway/Sheldon Road & Hillsborough Avenue (13)

Causeway Boulevard & Falkenburg Road (13)

Providence Road & Lumsden Road (12)

Palm River Road & 78th Street

October 2019

US-301 & Gibsonton Drive (23)

Fletcher Avenue & 22nd Street (18)

Fletcher Avenue & Bruce B. Downs (12)

Fletcher Avenue & 15th Street

Waters Avenue & Hanley Road (12)

November 2019

US-301 & Big Bend Road (17)

Fletcher Avenue & Bruce B. Downs Boulevard (15)

Waters Avenue & Hanley Road (12)

Providence Road & Lumsden Road (12)

Memorial Highway/Sheldon Road & Hillsborough Avenue (12)

December 2019 (as of 12/26)

Bloomingdale Avenue & Bell Shoals Road (12)

US-301 & Big Bend Road (12)

Waters Avenue & Hanley Road (11)

Causeway Boulevard & Providence Lakes Boulevard (10)

US-301 & Sun City Center Boulevard (9)

Please send me your Road Rants, which can be anything from a road construction question to things that bug you about other drivers. My email is mcensullo@wfla.com or you can connect with me on Facebook at WFLAMeredyth.

LATEST STORIES: