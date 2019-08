TAMPA (WFLA) – A heads up for drivers if you are taking I-4 eastbound in Seffner.

The right lane of eastbound of I-4 will remain closed at County Road 579 and Mango Road due to voids under the roadway.

FDOT officials say the lane will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon and may be reopened by Tuesday evening.

Motorists can expect significant delays on eastbound I-4 approaching and through the CR 579 interchange and may want to consider alternate routes.