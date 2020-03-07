Police investigation closes two I-75 southbound lanes in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are closed in Sarasota County Saturday morning due to an investigation by law enforcement.
The two southbound lanes are closed from Sumter Boulevard to Kings Highway.
To avoid the traffic, travelers can use US-41 as an alternate route. The northbound lanes remain open.
