TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred along Bayshore Boulevard Saturday morning.
The crash occurred along the northbound lanes of Bayshore Boulevard near South Dakota Avenue.
The northbound lanes of Bayshore are closed to traffic.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality
- Tiger among exotic animals officials find in search of Texas home
- Coronavirus in Florida: 21 dead, 843 test positive for COVID-19 in latest update
- AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl and her mother
- With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks